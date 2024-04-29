T.I., Leanne Morgan announced as newest National Cherry Festival performers

TRAVERSE CITY — Two new National Cherry Festival performers were announced Monday: hip-hop star T.I., and comedian Leanne Morgan.

T.I. will perform Sunday, June 30 on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, said National Cherry Festival executive director Kat Paye.

Tip “T.I.” Harris is an artist, actor, director, entrepreneur and activist. He has released 11 hit albums, has won multiple Grammy’s as well as Billboard BET and American Music Awards. He also appeared in “ATL,” VH-1′s “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” “American Gangster” and “Marvel’s Antman.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 9 a.m. at $60 for reserved seating and $50 for general admission.

Tickets are available by visiting www.cherryfestival.org/TI or by calling 888-212-3258.

Morgan will perform her standup comedy on Tuesday, July 2 on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“We are thrilled to offer another comedy show with an amazing comedian,” said Paye.

Morgan is a veteran comedian and last year had her first Netflix special, “Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman.”

She is currently on a sold-out theater and arena tour called “Just Getting Started” and will next be seen on screen in the Amazon Prime feature, “You’re Cordially Invited,” starring alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

Tickets for Morgan’s show also go on sale Friday, May 3 at 9 a.m. Reserved tickets are $70, and general admission is $50.

Tickets are available by visiting www.cherryfestival.org/LeanneMorgan or by calling 888-212-3258.



