Less Cancer’s Hike and Bike America 2024 kicks off again this summer

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher takes us to Mt. Holiday to learn more about ‘Less Cancer’s’ Hike and Bike America 2024. It’s a month-long fundraiser starting June 1 and going through July 5. The goal of the annual event is to fund solutions for cancer prevention. The official launch event kicks off on June 1 at Mt. Holiday with an exciting concert event headlined by The Insiders: A Tribute to Tom Petty. This event is free and open to the community.

Rachel sat down with Bill Couzens, the founder and president of ‘Less Cancer’ to learn more about the annual fundraiser and the why he decided to launch such an important organization along with the incredible impact it is making.







