Lake Cadillac Resort, Dockside Inn closing temporarily due to lack of snow and tourists

CADILLAC — A popular tourist destination in Northern Michigan is temporarily closing its doors.

Lake Cadillac Resort and The Dockside Inn bring people from all over to Cadillac, but now they said they’re temporarily closing for the first time ever because of the lack of snow and tourists.

“There’s a lot of rumors, you know, in business people there’s rumors. We’re not going back up, that’s not the case. All the employees know that we are going to start back up and we plan on it,” Lake Cadillac Resort and Dockside Inn Partner Michael Blackmer said.

Advertisement

Blackmer said this decision only makes sense after running the numbers from the past few years since they’ve noticed a lack of tourists in the winter months. He said even the recent rain caused a dip in the number of people coming to the resort for color tours.

“As soon as fall gets here, the tourism leaves. We didn’t get much of a color tour this year because of rain the three main weekends of the color tour. So it’s just business sense. You know, financially, it’s the best thing we could do,” Blackmer said.

He also said this temporary closure could be shorter if the snow starts to fly and indications are good that it will stick around, but for right now this is the right decision for their resort and nearby restaurant.

“If we do see a large thing or prediction of snow it’s going to be here awhile, I can open right back up,” he said.

Advertisement

he said they are doing what they can to bring more foot traffic to the resort, but it has been a challenge.

“We are not a Holiday Inn, a Comfort Inn, and so when people are looking for hotels and motels, the dash and Cadillac, they’re Googling that. And because we’re not in our franchise, we don’t come up as much. And to be a Franchise that cots a lot of money. And with only 50 rooms, it’s hard to justify it,” Blackmer said.

The city said they were surprised by the recent announcement but said it’s all part of the ebb and flow of business.

“There are businesses that open and close all the time. There are properties that, you know, are here today and gone tomorrow. I would be very much concerned if we started seeing rampant closures of multiple properties regardless of their location in our community. That would be concerning,” Marcus Peccia, the Cadillac city manager, said.

Blackmer said that although this is the first time the business has had to shut down, they will definitely be back in March read to go. They have a lot of rooms booked already.