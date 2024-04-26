Pete Meijer drops out of Senate race, says there is no path forward to victory

On Friday, Pete Meijer announced he is ending his U.S. Senate campaign.

Meijer says he’s ending the campaign because there’s no strong pathway to victory, and he does not want his campaign to be divisive heading into the primary.

The seat is up for grabs with Sen. Debbie Stabenow not seeking reelection. There are 10 other candidates running for the Republican nomination.

Meijer was a congressman for the Grand Rapids area for one term, losing his reelection after voting to impeach then-President Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

You can read Meijer’s full statement below: