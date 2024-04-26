Boyne City area 5th graders participate in 18th annual Eddie Essays to support local charities

The Kiwanis Club of Boyne City hosted their 18th annual Eddie Essay event for 5th grade students. The event kicked off bright and early at 7 a.m. for community members and 5th graders who were being recognized for their winning essays to present a check to their chosen charity.

5th graders from the Boyne Area Schools were asked to write an essay explaining if they had a hundred dollars what local charity would they donate to and why. The winning students read their essays aloud sharing why the charity they selected means so much to them and how that charity is impacting the community. They then presented a check to the charity to thank them for their work.

It’s an event that unites Boyne City, recognizes the youth and their hard work, and gives back to the local charities that make up the heart of the community.

“It’s paying it forward. It’s teaching kids that through your writing you can help other people and pay it forward in your own community, which is exactly what happened here today,” said Boyne City Area Schools Superintendent, Patrick Little.



