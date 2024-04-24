Wellness Wednesday: Diving into pickleball at Pickle U in Williamsburg

Pickle U is a new addition to Northern Michigan providing the community with indoor pickleball courts that includes free play and private lessons. Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the courts to talk with owners, Deb & Dave Sexton to learn more about how this idea came to life and the impact pickle ball is having on the physical and mental health of all ages.

Pickleball is has become an increasingly popular sport among all ages groups and is bringing people together right here in our Northern Michigan community.





