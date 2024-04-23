Voters will decide if Northwestern Michigan College expands to Benzie Co.

Voters in Benzie County will decide if services from Northwestern Michigan College are right for their community.

It’s an idea that’s been under consideration since summer 2023 – annexing Benzie County into NMC’s district. NMC trustees voted unanimously at their April 22 meeting to place the proposition before Benzie County voters on the Nov. 5 ballot.

If the millage passes, tuition rates for Benzie County students will be cut from $261 a credit hour to $122. But the college says lower tuition won’t be the only benefit.

Advertisement

“Not just educational classes, but College for Kids, extended education, their culinary institute...arts and culture. So collaborative opportunities. Maybe sharing different exhibits with Oliver Art Center in Benzie County,” said Laura Oblinger, board of trustees chair for NMC.

The proposed 2.0574 millage translates to $103 per year for every $100,000 of a home’s value.