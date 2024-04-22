Efforts Lakeview Hill Farm & Market takes to ensure sustainable farming

To celebrate Earth Day, our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher headed out to the organic, Lakeview Hill Farm & Market in Leelanau County to dive into all they are doing to ensure sustainable farming practices. Some ways they are doing so is through the use of solar panels that supplies the farm with 75% of its energy needs. They’ve established a 7-acre wildflower and pollinator habitat along with planting 500 trees and shrubs.

You can visit the Lakeview Hill Farm & Market Monday through Friday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 8236 East Lakeview Hills Rd, Traverse City, MI

Rachel talked with the co-owner of the farm, John Dindia on The Four to get an inside look.

