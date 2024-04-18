Take a dive back in time to see what the rail road system looked like in Petoskey over 100 years ago

Our storyteller Rachel Rademacher takes us back in time to learn all about the history of the rail road system back in 1913 in downtown Petoskey.

For the past 14 years, Petoskey 1913, an affiliated railroad club has been working diligently on creating a replica rail road system model showcasing accuracy of what life looked like over 100 years ago in this beloved Northern Michigan town. From the footprints of the historic buildings, to the effort put into the landscaping of the area, each part is crafted carefully to be a tool in sharing the history of Petoskey. 13 years of hard work, and the members say they still have a long ways to go.







