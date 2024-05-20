National Cherry Festival announces closing night acts for 2024 season

The Accidentals

TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival announced their final music acts for the 98th National Cherry Festival.

The Accidentals and Joshua Davis will perform on Saturday, July 6 on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“Bringing our hometown favorites to the stage, we couldn’t think of a better way to close out the 98th National Cherry Festival!” said Executive Director, Kat Paye.

The Accidentals (Sav Buist and Katie Larson) started playing music professionally when they were 15 and 16 years old after meeting in their public high school orchestra program in Traverse City. They have worked professionally in the music industry since they were teens, launching their first album in 2012, just months before they transferred to Interlochen Arts Academy and participated in the first-ever Singer Songwriter program as Junior/Seniors.

Joshua Davis

Joining The Accidentals will be local “The Voice” contestant, Joshua Davis. Over the past twenty years, Michigan-based Davis has honed an impressive range of skills – songwriter, bandleader, guitarist and vocalist. Since his appearance as a finalist on Season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice”, Davis has been churning out an album a year and has plans to continue to do so.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24 at 9:00 a.m. and are priced accordingly: Reserved - $30 and General Admission - $20. Click here to buy tickets and for more information.