Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a deer.

On Monday at 5:38 a.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 30th Avenue and Pierce Road for a single motorcycle vs. deer crash.

The investigation found that a 28-year-old male from Six Lakes was northbound on 30th Avenue when he struck a deer, deputies said.

The driver was then taken by EMS and to Butterworth Hospital for his injuries, deputies said.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Wheatland Township fire and rescue, Hill Top Towing, Mecosta County EMS and Meceola Central Dispatch.