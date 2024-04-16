51 animals rescued from hoarding situation, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society says

EMMET COUNTY — The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society said Tuesday that the group, along with the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, has rescued 51 animals.

The animals were found in what the group described as a probable hoarding situation. Pictures the Humane Society posted (see below) show cats and dogs living in cages surrounded by filth.

The group said that many of the rescued cats and dogs “will need medical treatment, grooming, bathing, and foster care, and several have very young kittens.”

Donations are being sought to help care for the animals. To help out financially, go to the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society donation page: https://www.ltbhs.com/donate.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal, the group asks that you email sgraves@ltbhs.com.

Our team is back at the shelter with 51 animals rescued from today’s suspected hoarding case, in collaboration with the... Posted by Little Traverse Bay Humane Society on Tuesday, April 16, 2024