A new art cafe, Second Hand Social Club, joins downtown Traverse City

Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us to downtown Traverse City to checkout the Second Hand Social Club. The space is located right next door to Slip Vintage and is operated by the same owner, Katie Asher.

Second Hand Social Club was created to give the community a place to dive into their creativity through classes of different mediums as well as an open art space where you can purchase materials and go at your own pace. The Second Hand Social Club is a place to gather with friends as well as meet new people!

A unique aspect to the art cafe is that it is an alcohol-free area to provide an option of a social gathering space for those who don’t drink or choose to not be around alcohol. Instead of cocktails you can enjoy mocktails, cold brew, and other delicious non-alcoholic options while channeling your creativity and getting crafty!