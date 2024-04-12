‘Radium Girls’ closing run in Traverse City with appearance by League of Women Voters

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s the last weekend to check out the play “Radium Girls” at the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City.

The story is based in the mid-1920s when women started working in watch factories. At that time, radium was beginning to be used in numerous ways, such as in painting on the watch dials so they would glow in the dark.

Eventually the women discover radium is harmful, and they take the issue to court for compensation.

The mid-1920s also was when women had just received the right to vote, and that is included in the story.

To acknowledge this historical moment, and to continue to educate the community, the Old Town Playhouse has partnered with the League of Women Voters. LWV members will be around after the final two performances on Saturday to answer questions about voting in Michigan.

Get tickets and see showtimes at www.oldtownplayhouse.com.