The Kingsley Library celebrates 15 years of being the heart and hub of the village, pt.1

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher was live at the Kingsley Library for their celebration of 15 years of being the heart of the community. The Kingsley Library opened in 2009 and has been heavily supported by the community who has raised funds to bring it to life and make it a staple in the community.

The Kingsley Library celebrates 15 years of being the heart and hub of the village, pt.2