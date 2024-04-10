Security exercise conducted in Traverse City by the Committee for Safe and Secure Elections

It’s election year and state politicians have been making their way across Michigan in preparation. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made a stop in Traverse City today to meet with local clerks and law enforcement to discuss election security.

A tabletop exercise was conducted by the Committee for Safe and Secure Elections. This is one of several exercises benson has been a part of this week in the state and will continue into next week. Local officials say the collaborations within the state have been crucial to ensuring a bigger drive to the polls this year.

“Folks who really make up the whole infrastructure, if you will, of providing for safe and secure elections,” Says Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette. “And we’re running through different scenarios and ways to prepare for those scenarios. And I think it’s really good that we’re taking time to be intentional, to think about things.”

And Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea also weighed in on the importance of election security. “Not just for the the voters, the ballots, but also the individuals that are working these elections. We want everybody to vote. We want everybody to be safe doing it and feel comfortable doing it.”

Michigan joins several states across the country engaging in these exercises and preparations are well underway for the August primary.



