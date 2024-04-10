Your Northern Michigan May election guide

While most political attention is on the presidential contest in November, voters will have the opportunity to approve or deny dozens of important local tax proposals on May 7.

Here’s your rundown on the issues you’ll see on the May 7 ballot in Northern Michigan. Counties are sorted alphabetically.

Firstly, if you live in the following counties, you won’t have any elections until the Aug. 6 primary, where voters will select candidates for local office, the state House and November’s U.S. Senate race.

Advertisement

Alpena

Clare

Crawford

Grand Traverse

Isabella

Kalkaska

Luce

Manistee

Missaukee

Montmorency

Osceola

Otsego

Presque Isle

Roscommon

Wexford

For residents of the remaining counties, there are about two dozen proposals that will be put before voters throughout the region. Counties are followed by each of the races that will be on ballots in that county. Some proposals may differ by township, so make sure to check your sample ballot or with your local clerk on what races you’ll be voting on.

To see the ballot you’ll be receiving, you can securely enter your name, ZIP code and birth month and year on the Secretary of State’s website here.

Check back with 9&10 through the election for deeper dives on local races, information on voting and election results. Information on options for early in-person or absentee voting can be found at michigan.gov/vote.

Antrim County

Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, Michigan, be increased by 1.4606 mills ($1.4606 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2024 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for the education of students with a disability; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $10,294,232 from local property taxes authorized herein (this replaces millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy)?

Advertisement

Ellsworth Community School Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.7831 mills ($18.7831 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Ellsworth Community School, Antrim and Charlevoix Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $915,787 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Boyne City Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.4004 mills ($18.4004 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Boyne City Public Schools, Charlevoix and Antrim Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $8,564,638 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Boyne City Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Boyne City Public Schools, Charlevoix and Antrim Counties, Michigan, be increased by 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $0 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Benzie County

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy.

Advertisement

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.8961 mills ($18.8961 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, Benzie County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $7,271,197 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Charlevoix County

Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, Michigan, be increased by 1.4606 mills ($1.4606 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2024 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for the education of students with a disability; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $10,294,232 from local property taxes authorized herein (this replaces millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy)?

Ellsworth Community School Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.7831 mills ($18.7831 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Ellsworth Community School, Antrim and Charlevoix Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $915,787 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Boyne City Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.4004 mills ($18.4004 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Boyne City Public Schools, Charlevoix and Antrim Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $8,564,638 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Advertisement

Boyne City Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Boyne City Public Schools, Charlevoix and Antrim Counties, Michigan, be increased by 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $0 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Cheboygan County

Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, Michigan, be increased by 1.4606 mills ($1.4606 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2024 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for the education of students with a disability; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $10,294,232 from local property taxes authorized herein (this replaces millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy)?

Inland Lakes Schools Bond Proposal: Shall Inland Lakes Schools, Cheboygan County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Fifteen Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($15,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, equipping, and improving sites and the elementary school playground?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 2.08 mills ($2.08 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.98 mills ($1.98 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Chippewa County

Rudyard Area Schools Bond Proposal: Shall Rudyard Area Schools, Chippewa and Mackinac Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Three Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the school building, including for secure entryways; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building, including for school security; acquiring and installing instructional technology; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.70 mill ($0.70 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is nine (9) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.24 mills ($2.24 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,055,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Emmet County

Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the electors. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, Michigan, be increased by 1.4606 mills ($1.4606 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2024 to 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for the education of students with a disability; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $10,294,232 from local property taxes authorized herein (this replaces millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy)?

Alanson Public Schools Bonding Proposal: Shall Alanson Public Schools, Emmet County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Two Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,200,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building and the bus garage; purchasing school buses; acquiring and installing instructional technology in the school building; and preparing, developing, and improving the school site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is .82 mill ($0.82 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is ten (10) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.17 mills ($1.17 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Alanson Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2024 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of .7258 mill ($0. 7258 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Alanson Public Schools, Emmet County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $154,520 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Gladwin County

West Branch-Rose City Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.9532 mills ($17.9532 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in West Branch-Rose City Area Schools, Ogemaw, Gladwin and Oscoda Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $7,496,479 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Lake County

Yates Township Supervisor: Partial Term Ending 11/20/2024

Marilyn Burns, Democratic

Mickie Stauffer, Republican

Kurt Johnson, No Party Affiliation

Leelanau County

Suttons Bay Public Schools Bond Proposal: Shall Suttons Bay Public Schools, Leelanau County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eighteen Million Three Hundred Forty Thousand Dollars ($18,340,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting additions to, remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting a school support building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and equipping, developing and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, driveways and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.42 mill ($0.42 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 0.1 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.28 mills ($1.28 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,055,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Leland Public School Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy its statutory operating millage rate of 10.9013 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Leland Public School, Leelanau County, Michigan, be increased by 10.9013 mills ($10.9013 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for the year 2024, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $5,208,315 (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy)?

Mackinac County

Rudyard Area Schools Bond Proposal: Shall Rudyard Area Schools, Chippewa and Mackinac Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Three Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,100,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the school building, including for secure entryways; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building, including for school security; acquiring and installing instructional technology; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.70 mill ($0.70 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is nine (9) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.24 mills ($2.24 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,055,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Mackinac Island Mayor:

Margaret M. Doud

Mackinac Island City Clerk:

Kaitlynn E. Bazinau

Danielle Leach

Mackinac Island Treasurer:

Richard Hirschy Linn

Mackinac Island Supervisor:

Bradley T. Chambers

Mackinac Island Assessor:

Robert G. Benser

Mackinac Island Alderperson:

Brian Bailey

Thomas Corrigan

Steve Rilenge

Jason S. St. Onge

Danielle VanWinkle

Mason County

Pentwater Public Schools Bond Proposal: Shall Pentwater Public Schools, Oceana and Mason Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seven Million Five Hundred Ninety Thousand Dollars ($7,590,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

erecting an addition to, remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping a school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for a school building; and developing and improving a site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 1.21 mills ($1.21 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is seventeen (17) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.60 mills ($1.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Mecosta County

Big Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Big Rapids Public Schools, Mecosta and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for the year 2024 to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $4,459,708 (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy)?

Midland County

Midland Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to maintain the number of mills required to be levied for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, and 5.6523 mills ($5.6523 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) against principal residences, qualified agricultural property, qualified forest property, supportive housing property, property occupied by a public school academy, industrial personal property and commercial personal property, in Midland Public Schools, Midland County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect from combined property taxes authorized herein if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $20,172,637 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Newaygo County

Big Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Big Rapids Public Schools, Mecosta and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for the year 2024 to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $4,459,708 (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy)?

Holton Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law; required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.9032 mills ($18.9032 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Holton Public Schools, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $944,067 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Newaygo Public School District Bond Proposal: Shall Newaygo Public School District, Newaygo County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-Two Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($22,300,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including for school security; acquiring and installing instructional technology; and equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic fields and facilities and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 0.90 mill ($0.90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.81 mills ($1.81 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $23,775,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Grant Public Schools Board Member Recall: Partial Term Ending 12/31/2024

Mindy Conley

Rachal Gort

Oceana County

Holton Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law; required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.9032 mills ($18.9032 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Holton Public Schools, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $944,067 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Pentwater Public Schools Bond Proposal: Shall Pentwater Public Schools, Oceana and Mason Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seven Million Five Hundred Ninety Thousand Dollars ($7,590,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

erecting an addition to, remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping a school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for a school building; and developing and improving a site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is 1.21 mills ($1.21 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is seventeen (17) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.60 mills ($1.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Ogemaw County

Establishing Separate Tax Limitations For Ogemaw County, The Townships, And The Intermediate School Districts: Shall separate tax limitations be established for an indefinite period, or until altered by the voters of the county for the County of Ogemaw and the townships and the intermediate school districts within the county, the aggregate of which shall not exceed 8.5 mills as follows:

County of Ogemaw 7.2

Townships 1.0

Intermediate School Districts 0.3

Total 8.5

West Branch-Rose City Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal: Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.9532 mills ($17.9532 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in West Branch-Rose City Area Schools, Ogemaw, Gladwin and Oscoda Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $7,496,479 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

West Branch District Library Millage: Shall the West Branch District Library, County of Ogemaw, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually a new additional millage in an amount not to exceed .40 mill ($,40 on each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property within the West Branch District Library district for a period of six (6) years, 2024 to 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the West Branch District Library will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the West Branch District Library in the first year (2024) is approximately $175,000.

Animal Shelter Services Millage Proposal: For the purpose of supporting funding for County animal program services, including sanitary, humane, and efficient animal shelter services, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Ogemaw, Michigan be increased by up to 2/10 (0.20) of one (1) mill, $0.2 per thousand dollars of state taxable valuation, for a period of six (6) years (2024-2029) inclusive? If approved and levied in full, this Millage will raise an estimated $206,734.60 in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation. If approved and levied, a portion of the millage may also be disbursed, in accordance with State law, to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of West Branch and the Township of West Branch.

Churchill Township Spongy Moth Millage Proposal: Shall the previously authorized tax millage imposed under Article IX (9) Section Six (6) of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within the Township of Churchill be renewed at Four Tenths (0.4000) Mill ($0.40 per $1000 of taxable value) for a period of Five (5) years, being 2024 through 2028 inclusive, for the purpose of Suppression and Control of the Gypsy Moth; and shall the township levy such an increase in Millage for said purpose, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $35,064.

Churchill Township Road Millage Renewal: Shall the previously voted increase in tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the Township of Churchill imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution reduced by required millage rollbacks to 1.6686 mills ($1.6686) per $1000 of taxable value be renewed by 1.6900 mill ($1.69 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of ten (10) years 2024 through 2033 inclusive for the purpose of improving and maintaining public roads within the township; and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for said purpose, thereby raising in the first year the millage is levied an estimated $148,146.

Goodar Township Millage Renewal Fire Protection: Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IV, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Goodar Township, Ogemaw County, Michigan, reduced by required rollback to .4923 mills be renewed at .5 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of 2025 through 2028 inclusive for fire protection; and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for said purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $14,841.99.

Goodar Township Millage Renewal Fire Equipment: Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IV, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Goodar Township, Ogemaw County, Michigan, reduced by required rollback to .4923 mills be renewed at .5 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of 2025 through 2028 inclusive for fire equipment; and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for said purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $14,841.99.

Oscoda County

West Branch-Rose City Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal: Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.9532 mills ($17.9532 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in West Branch-Rose City Area Schools, Ogemaw, Gladwin and Oscoda Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $7,496,479 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?