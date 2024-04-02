Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday, April 2

There are some local school issues in the upcoming May election, and that includes Alanson Public Schools in the tip of the mitt.

Superintendent Rachelle Cook discusses their bond and sinking fund proposals.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Char-Em millage

On May 7, voters will also be asked to renew a special education millage for Charlevoix-Emmet ISD. The millage was first approved in 1980 and has been approved by voters every four years ever since.

Superintendent Scott Koziol tells us why this long-standing millage is so important.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Tim Gillen 4/2

TCAPS, which had to cancel classes this week, isn’t the first school district to deal with cybersecurity issues, and hospital systems across the country have also fallen victim to cyberattacks.

Our friend, tech expert Tim Gillen from Terrapin Networks in Traverse City, tells us what a security breach means for big institutions like these.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Dr. Nathan Reed

Michigan State University, Eastern Michigan University, the Michigan Association of Chiropractors and others are raising concerns about kids playing multiple sports.

Dr. Nathan Reed, a chiropractor based in Traverse City and a partner at 14th Street Chiropractic, tells us more.