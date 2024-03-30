TCAPS Cancels Classes April 1st after 'Network Disruption'

With primary elections just a few days away, we are taking a closer look at one of the bigger items on the ballot for some voters in Northern Michigan. Voters in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties will head to the polls and decide on a bond... Voters to Decide on TCAPS Bond Proposal (910 Media Group)

Traverse City Area Public Schools is cancelling classes on April 1st after the district experienced what they’re calling a network disruption.

This is the statement the school released:

“We are currently investigating a network disruption that impacted the functionality and access of certain systems. Upon discovery of this incident, TCAPS immediately disconnected access to the network and promptly engaged a specialized third-party cybersecurity firm and IT personnel to assist with securing the environment, as well as, to conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Since the forensic investigation remains ongoing, we will provide additional updates as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience as we continue to assess this situation.

Advertisement

As a result, classes will be canceled on Monday, April 1, 2024. The potential that classes will be canceled on Tuesday is unknown at this time, we anticipate communicating that information on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Protecting the integrity of our systems and the information we maintain is critically important to us. While we already have robust measures in place to protect against these types of incidents, we are committed to taking additional steps to further enhance our safeguards moving forward.”



