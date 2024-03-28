Women’s History Month: Behind the scenes with 9&10 meteorologists Haley Fiaschetti and Teagan Reeves

the four - VOD - clipped version

Our lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher shares another Women’s History Month feature story with us. This time, we get to know our very own 9&10 meteorologists, Haley Fiaschetti and Teagan Reeves!

Have you ever wondered what goes into forecasting your daily weather? Haley and Teagan give us the inside look at what goes on behind the scenes of their workdays before you see them on the green screen. From researching, forecasting and planning, there’s a lot that goes into bringing Northern Michigan the most accurate forecast each day.

Haley and Teagan are passionate about what they do and share how their interest in STEM sparked along with advice they’d give to other women or young girls thinking about pursuing a STEM-related career.



