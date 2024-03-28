Montcalm Co. woman wins $791,957 playing Fast Cash progressive jackpot

Jackpot Slots Fast Cash Progressive Jackpot. By Michigan Lottery

LANSING – A Montcalm County woman turned a few dollars in winnings into a $791,957 payday playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game.

The 55-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket Feb. 26 at Trufant Gas and Party Store, located at 1101 Kohler Road in Trufant. Trufant is about 30 miles south of Big Rapids.

“The Fast Cash jackpot was getting up there, so I bought some tickets,” said the player. “I won a few dollars on them, so when I stopped to get gas the next day, I cashed them in and bought another ticket since the jackpot hadn’t been won yet.

“The clerk scanned the ticket and thought something was wrong with their machine when a message came up to file a claim at the lottery office, but I knew it meant I might have a big winner.

“When she handed the ticket to me, I saw the three jackpot symbols right away and knew I had won the jackpot! I wanted to get the ticket home and in a safe place ASAP, so I rushed to my car and drove straight home.”

The lucky player recently visited lottery headquarters to claim the prize. With her winnings, she plans to travel, help her kids and invest.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play. Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.



