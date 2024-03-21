Roscommon Co. man wins $321,542 playing Fantasy 5 lottery game

LANSING – Using the hot/cold numbers feature on MichiganLottery.com led to cold hard cash for a Roscommon County man who won a $321,542 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The 69-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Jan. 16 drawing to win the big prize: 05-09-13-16-24. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“It was snowing out, so I bought my Fantasy 5 ticket online so that I didn’t have to go out to the store,” said the player. “I looked up the hot/cold numbers on the website and swapped out a few of my usual numbers with some of the hot numbers.

“The day after the drawing, I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery regarding a prize. When I logged in and saw I’d won the Fantasy 5 jackpot, I was very surprised!”

The player recently visited lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to remodel his home and share with his grandkids.



