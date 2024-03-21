Skip to Main
Local

Roscommon Co. man wins $321,542 playing Fantasy 5 lottery game

Site Staff
03/21/2024 9:22 AM EDT

LANSING – Using the hot/cold numbers feature on MichiganLottery.com led to cold hard cash for a Roscommon County man who won a $321,542 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The 69-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Jan. 16 drawing to win the big prize: 05-09-13-16-24. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“It was snowing out, so I bought my Fantasy 5 ticket online so that I didn’t have to go out to the store,” said the player. “I looked up the hot/cold numbers on the website and swapped out a few of my usual numbers with some of the hot numbers.

Advertisement

“The day after the drawing, I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery regarding a prize. When I logged in and saw I’d won the Fantasy 5 jackpot, I was very surprised!”

RELATED: Chippewa Co. man wins $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery game

The player recently visited lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to remodel his home and share with his grandkids.


In this article:
Lottery, Roscommon County

Local Trending News

Popular