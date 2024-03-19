Munson warns Traverse City construction could cause delays getting to the hospital

TRAVERSE CITY — Ongoing construction in Traverse City could delay citizens from getting immediate medical attention, and medical staff are advising residents to plan ahead.

Phase one of the Grandview Parkway/Front St. construction in Traverse City started earlier this month. Traffic is being redirected through town, with eastbound traffic down Peninsula Dr. and westbound traffic down Eighth St. The medical center is located on 1105 Sixth St. Traverse City.

Representatives of Munson say to plan extra time when leaving for an appointment and plan a route through the detours. Also, be aware of emergency vehicles and make room for them if you see them on the road.

“A significant amount of communication has been executed with all of the different EMS providers in the entire region. From Alpena to the eastern U.P., down here in Traverse City, north, south, east and west, we’re making sure that all of those emergency vehicles are well aware before they arrive in Traverse City,” said Megan Brown, chief marketing and communications officer.

Phase one is expected to last until July, Phase two until November.