Today our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher takes us over to New Moon Yoga in Traverse City to chat with bodyworker, coach, and teacher Brian Truskowski. Brian introduces the concept of Drumming Communication. He dives into what it is, what it is not, and the benefits both physically and mentally that it can add into your daily life.

Brian’s next Drumming Communication class will be on Saturday, April 13 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at New Moon Yoga.

Learn more about Brian and his classes here.