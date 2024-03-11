US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge overnight closures scheduled for March 25-28

GAYLORD — As part of a $6.3 million Michigan Department of Transportation project to replace the US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge’s tread and track components, the bridge will be closed to US-31 traffic overnight - from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. - the nights of March 25- 28.

These 12-hour periods will allow crews to get all work completed as safely as possible, officials said.

RELATED: Mackinac Bridge repaving work begins March 25

Advertisement

During the closures, which are dependent on weather and work progress, traffic will be detoured on US-31, M-66, M-32 and US-131.

For safety, pedestrians and bicyclists will not be allowed to cross the bridge during the overnight closures.

At most times, the bridge will be open to two-way traffic. Work will require unscheduled intermittent closures to vehicle traffic of less than 10 minutes.

Until April 1, the bridge will be closed to marine traffic in the channel that would require the bridge to open.

Advertisement

From April 1 until the project is completed in late May, the channel will reopen to marine traffic while remaining work is finished. The bridge will return to normal operation for vehicle and marine traffic.

The project, which began in late October, also includes work on the bridge railings, electrical components, joints, curbs, and gutters, all with a goal of extending the 74-year-old bridge’s service life and maintain its reliability.



