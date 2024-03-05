Changes to FAFSA application cause headaches for students seeking financial aid

MASON COUNTY — Changes to the FAFSA student aid application process have caused delays and issues for applicants, especially in Michigan.

Currently, Michigan ranks 27th among states in FAFSA completion, a 20% decrease compared to last year.

Since the new website and application form opened on Dec. 31, there have several outages reported. Students will also have to wait until mid-March at the earliest to correct any mistakes on their applications because the website is not fully built.

Mason County Promise Zone, an organization that helps students get scholarships, said you shouldn’t wait to apply despite the issues.

“Even if it’s frustrating, please try to navigate that process, because we want to make sure that our students locally and across the state are able to maximize their eligibility for financial aid. Michigan has some of the most generous aid for students to attend both community colleges and our state universities, both public and private, through the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which is brand new,” said Jody Maloney, Mason County Promise Zone director.

Most of Michigan’s student aid programs require a FAFSA application to qualify. In most cases, the deadline to apply is April 1.