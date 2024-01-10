Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Jan. 10

Students and parents will be navigating a new FAFSA form and website this year after the Education Department rolled out an updated application at the start of the year.

Linda Berlin, financial aid director from NMC, talks us through the confusion and frustration some applicants are experiencing.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Two Chairs

While more Americans are seeking therapy than ever before, many people are being matched with the wrong therapist.

Colleen Marshall, vice president of clinical care at Two Chairs, helps take the guesswork out of finding the right match for you.