Michigan small businesses affected by lack of snow can apply for federal funding

LANSING — As Michigan continues to face record high winter temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Michigan small businesses impacted by lack of snow to apply for federal funding from the Small Business Administration. Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available because of ongoing federal drought declarations affecting 42 Michigan counties.

“Michiganders are used to tough winters, but this year’s record-setting warm winter has been tough in a different way, causing economic hardships for small businesses and regional economies that rely on snow,” said Whitmer. “I know how hard this winter has been on families and communities who rely on winter tourism revenue and all the associated business that comes with it — hotels, restaurants, and shops. Fortunately, businesses in these 42 counties in the UP and the Northern Lower Peninsula can apply for support right now. A drought is a drought — whether we’re talking about rain or snow. Businesses impacted by low snow in these 42 counties can apply for support right now, and I’ll continue to push our federal government for more solutions.”

“The lack of snow this winter has had a profound impact on our local seasonal economies and the people who depend on them, especially in the U.P.,” said state Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette). “I appreciate the governor encouraging Michigan’s small businesses to take advantage of the aid that’s available. We all want to ensure our communities remain resilient in the face of these unexpected challenges.”

State Rep. Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) added, “Michiganders up north know that getting through the winter means pulling together. That’s true during unusually warm winters, too. This unseasonably warm winter has created unique challenges, especially for those businesses that rely on snow for a strong tourist season.”

Drought designation

There are the 42 counties covered by four different SBA drought declarations. Where two declarations cover one county, businesses can apply under either declaration. Applicable SBA declarations and relevant deadlines are as follows:

1. Alcona – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

2. Alger – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

3. Alpena – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

4. Antrim – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

5. Arenac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

6. Bay – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

7. Benzie – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

8. Charlevoix – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

9. Cheboygan – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

10. Clare – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

11. Crawford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

12. Delta – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

13. Dickinson – Drought Declaration #20209, Deadline 11/27/24

14. Emmet – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

15. Gladwin – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

16. Gogebic – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024

17. Grand Traverse – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

18. Gratiot – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

19. Iosco – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

20. Iron – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024

21. Isabella – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

22. Kalkaska – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

23. Leelanau – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

24. Luce – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

25. Mackinac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

26. Manistee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

27. Marquette – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

28. Mecosta – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

29. Menominee – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

30. Midland – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

31. Missaukee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

32. Montmorency – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

33. Ogemaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

34. Ontonagon – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024

35. Osceola – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

36. Oscoda – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

37. Otsego – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

38. Presque Isle – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

39. Schoolcraft – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024

40. Roscommon – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

41. Saginaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

42. Wexford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans are designed to help businesses through disaster situations that have impacted their economic well-being. Loans are up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred. Businesses pay no interest on the loan for the first year and a maximum rate of 4% for the rest of the loan period. Businesses must apply by the application deadline for their county.

Submit applications and find additional disaster assistance information at https://lending.sba.gov. Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech-related disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Applicants may also contact the Michigan Small Business Development Center at 1-833-522-0025 or email sbdcmichigan@gvsu.edu.