Record-setting warmth spreads across Northern Michigan, but cold is coming

Tuesday was just an incredible day all across Northern Michigan. It was a day to get outside and soak up the sunshine.

Record high temperatures were set for all our main climate reporting stations.

All the daily record highs were broken as well as the all-time record highs for the month of February!

Traverse City and Alpena both reached at least 70 degrees! Something you just don’t usually see in February.

Most areas didn’t just break their records by a degree or two but shattered them.

Houghton Lake crushed their old record by 13 degrees!

Records from 2-27-24

The warmth is not going to last. A surge of bitter cold is forecast to start moving in early Wednesday morning.

It’s a quick switch back to winter with snow, ice, falling temps, strong winds, and brief whiteouts all expected.