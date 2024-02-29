Location, environmental concerns raised over planned bathroom building at Frankfort beach

FRANKFORT — Wooden stakes dot the sand at the Frankfort public beach, marking the spot where new public bathrooms will be constructed.

Frankfort city superintendent Josh Mills says it’s a necessary change, but some people in the city object to the building’s location.

“I would rather see the bathrooms at the other end of the park expanded,” said one resident who chose to remain anonymous.

Mills says the city can’t remodel the current bathroom due to restrictions from a previous grant, and that plans for the new bathrooms have been in the works for almost a decade.

“In 2015, we went ahead, updated our master plan, had a lot of community visioning sessions,” said Mills. “In 2019 we submitted a grant application to the DNR. The scoring criteria that we utilized was favorable more for the beach than it was for Canyon Park.”

Still, concerns over the location and environmental impact persist.

“We have concerns all the time with sanitary sewer distribution systems. We’ve had breaks in the past in other areas. this piping would be a schedule 40 type piping, would be a thick wall,” said Mills.

“And what if that fails? What if the toilet backs up and sewage runs into this beautiful lake?” said Ellie Harold, a concerned resident.

Frankfort city leaders plan to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.