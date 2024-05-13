10-year-old ejected from Amish buggy after car hits it, Mecosta Co. sheriff says

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said that a car and Amish buggy crashed on Sunday.

On May 12 around 8:07 p.m., deputies were sent to Pierce Road near 160th Avenue in Austin Township for a report of a car vs. Amish buggy.

Investigation found that a 31-year-old male driver from Wyoming, Michigan, was driving west when he came upon an Amish buggy carrying eight passengers also heading west on the roadway, deputies said. Six of the eight buggy passengers were kids under the age of 13, deputies said.

The male driver attempted to swerve to avoid the buggy but was unable to avoid hitting the buggy, and a 10-year-old Amish female from Stanwood was ejected from the buggy, deputies said. She was taken to DeVos Children’s hospital in Grand Rapids for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No other occupants of the Amish buggy or vehicle were injured, deputies said.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the cause of the accident, deputies said.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mecosta Twp Fire/Rescue, Mecosta County EMS, Morton Twp Fire/Rescue, Meceola Central Dispatch and MSP.







