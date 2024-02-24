Maxbauer’s Specialty Meat in Old Town to close

Traverse City - Maxbauer’s Facebook page. in Old Town is closing their union street locations as they are moving to grow into an east side location.

They say they are looking to join forces with The Butchers Block to better serve and adapt to customers evolving needs.

They have been operating since 1913 and have become a staple in the community. They say recent challenges including labor shortages, escalating rent costs in Old Town, and significant impacts from road construction has it increasingly difficult for them to maintain service and quality.

Advertisement

Butcher and owner Mark Wilson expressed his gratitude towards the community saying this,

“We’ve been blessed to have customers who have supported our business through thick and thin. It’s not an easy decision to close our Union Street doors, but we’re excited about the opportunity to focus on The Butcher’s Block. This expansion will allow us to continue serving our loyal customers and the community in the best way possible. I hope the community will follow us on this journey.”

The Butcher’s Block will continue the legacy of Maxbauer’s commitment to high-quality protein but will embrace the future of food retail and customer service.



