LUDINGTON — Mason County deputies are investigating a string of break-ins at businesses in Ludington.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to an alarm at a business on N. Jebavy Dr. around 6:30 a.m.

They said a window was broken and the suspect was able to get inside. As deputies, assisted by K9, swept the area, they found the suspect had broken into or attempted to break into a total of nine businesses on Jebavy.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified a suspect so far.