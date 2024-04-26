Second phase of housing project for Soo Locks starts

The second phase of a housing project in Chippewa County started last week to ease up housing specifically for Soo Locks construction workers.

The Kinross housing project officially opened its doors to tenants last July.

Currently, it’s housing 55 workers, and with the summer construction starting up at the locks, more housing is needed.

Advertisement

Southeastern Disaster Relief Services and the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation teamed up early last year to make this project happen.

The 10-acre property is home to turn-key, dorm-like apartments near Chippewa County International Aiport and about a 30 minute drive to the Soo Locks.

Phase 2 expansion will consist of a recreation facility and an additional 38 room dormitory.

The project will directly help out the local tourism season.

Advertisement

“It should alleviate that issue with the hotels being filled. Once again, we do not have enough hotel space to begin with and to have the workers take those rooms from our much needed tourism industry is of much importance and it really fills that need,” said Chris Olson, Chippewa County EDC director.

Phase 2 will be completed by early July.

Phase 3 will start May 2025 and add three more dorms.