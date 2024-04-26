Family desperately seeks answer to special needs son’s mysterious pains

A Northern Michigan family is desperately seeking answers to solve the mystery as to why their son who has special needs is in so much pain, that he’s unable to walk.

24-year-old Dre Winkelmann has had his share of challenges since birth. He was born with his intestines outside of his body and diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he suffered a stroke in the ICU 10 days after birth.

Dre’s dad, Traverse City native, Christopher, or Wink, as he’s known in the music community, being the lead singer of the band, ‘Soul Patch’ said Dre has the mental capacity of a 3- to 5-year-old but he is magic if you ever met him.

He’s been through a lot and has a high tolerance for pain because of it, always facing his challenges without complaint. So, when he started speaking up, that’s when his family knew something was terribly wrong.

“We’ve been at five different admissions in four different hospitals, facilities still with over 30 scans from MRI’s, MRIs, CAT scans, X-rays, nuclear bone scans, ultrasounds from his head to his toes and his physical body,” said Wink.

Wink said still after all that, they still can’t figure out what’s wrong. He said it all started back in October after Dre started complaining of pain in his legs, knees, and thighs.

“When he’s really in pain, he’s very quiet, doesn’t want to do what he normally does and will really not respond in any way. We lose him, meaning that he won’t speak or offer to do anything, even eat,” said Wink.

Until recently, he walked the majority of his life, relying on a walker and a wheelchair for the rest.

But Dre’s dad said the pain is so bad, he doesn’t attend school anymore or get out of bed much.

“For him, just to get him out of his wheelchair from his hospital bed to the wheelchair for 15 minutes is an amazing feat right now,” said Wink.

Wink said they will continue to fight for answers no matter what it takes or where they need to go for treatment.

“We have our home and if we have to mortgage it or whatever to continue to make sure that we’re okay, whatever debt we have to incur, we’re going to try to do that until we can’t anymore. And if we have to sell everything, then then we’ll do that then,” said Wink.

The music community plans to hold a ‘funkraiser’ this weekend at The Parlor in Traverse City with live music and a silent auction.

Family friend Jenny Roehlen said they wanted to help and if you met Dre, you would understand why.

“When Soulpatch is playing, he’s up there on stage, sitting in a chair, playing a wooden guitar with no strings and singing along [as] part of the band. And he holds your hand and doesn’t let go. And he gives you a hug and he doesn’t let go,” said Roehlen.

The ‘funkraiser’ takes place from 3 to 6 at The Parlor this Sunday for anyone that wants to help support Dre. For more information about the fundraiser, please click here.