Republicans say they need funding details before supporting Whitmer’s SOTS proposals

Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s annual State of the State address Wednesday night, Northern Michigan Republicans said they were open to some of the initiatives. But each had one big question — how will the state pay for it?

Whitmer announced a host of priorities for the next legislative term, including building or renovating 10,000 new housing units, providing no-cost pre-K to all 4-year-olds and free community college to all high school graduates.

Each lawmaker expressed openness to some of the proposals, but said they would need to see more detailed plans on funding options.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs. “She hit a lot of things that we all care about — we’re talking about housing, we’re all talking about education, we’re talking about the need to rebuild our business and bring in new industries into the state of Michigan.”

Some legislators were quicker to dismiss Whitmer’s proposals as legislative fantasies.

“I really liked what they’re talking about on education,” said Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare. “I’m in Lansing because that is my most important thing — this is why we should be here. But then she talks about free… just have the fortitude to say that you’re going to spend taxpayer money, and that’s what she’s going to do.”

“Sooner or later you run out other people’s money,” he added. “At least have the fortitude to say you’re spending taxpayer money.”

Whitmer’s address came after a year of full Democratic control in Lansing, the first in four decades. Lawmakers prioritized tax reform, gun control, abortion access and climate legislation, while investing further in education and providing breakfast and lunch to all public school students in the state.

Housing has remained a focus for Northern Michigan legislators as year-round residents struggle with a lack of affordable lodging options.

“We have to do something, and everybody on either side of the aisle knows we have to address affordable housing. We’re not listening to our communities if we don’t feel that way,” Damoose said. “Everywhere I go, it’s the top of the list.”

Amy Hovey, director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, said last week that the state needs around 190,000 housing units to adequately meet the needs of current residents. Hovey also acknowledged that Northern Michigan struggles with affordable housing more than some other areas of the state.

Lawmakers said they agreed with the sentiment of expanding housing access but fell short of fully endorsing Whitmer’s proposal.

“There’s no doubt housing is extremely important — we’re facing a housing shortage here in Michigan,” said Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord. “Where does the funding come from? And that’s what I’ll need to know — devil is always in the details. I hope to sit down with the governor and see what her plans are on how we’re going to pay for this without raising taxes on the hardworking citizens here in Michigan.”

“She’s offering up a lot of free things — free education, free, free lunches, free houses. Somebody’s going to pay for that,” Borton added.

“I like her idea of 10,000 new homes — I don’t know where that type of money is going to come from,” Damoose said. “We blew through our $9 billion surplus last year, there’s not a dime of it left. Our budget’s going to be a lot tighter than they’ve been in years. There was a lot of things that sounded great tonight, but I’m not sure how we deliver them.”

Lawmakers also fell short of fully supporting Whitmer’s proposal to expand education access.

“I think college is extremely important, taking care of our kids, child care — and those are all things that we need to continue to work on,” said Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington. “But we do have to make sure that we have the money and make sure that we can provide this to the people that really need it.”

Some lawmakers also shared policies they wish had been brought up in the address.

VanderWall said he would’ve liked to see Whitmer put forth a proposal on expanding healthcare access in Northern Michigan.

“We need to work really hard right now to bring residencies and opportunities to our Northern hospitals, to make sure that we continue to take care of our most vulnerable and I look forward to working with the governor on that,” he said.