Whitmer delivers State of the State calling for housing and education investments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her annual State of the State address Wednesday night, detailing numerous significant policy proposals that she wants to see passed over the next year.

In a speech filled with ‘80′s lyric references, Whitmer proudly announced that “the state of our state is ready to rock.”

Here are the most significant of her proposals and what you can expect out of Lansing in the next year.

Advertisement

10,000 new housing units

Whitmer unveiled a $1.4 billion plan for 10,000 new housing units, achieved through building new homes or refurbishing already existing housing.

Amy Hovey, director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, said last week that the state needs around 190,000 housing units to adequately meet the needs of current residents. Hovey acknowledged that the crisis of affordable housing has been particularly acute in Northern Michigan where high property prices in many tourist destinations drive up costs for year-round residents.

“These are statewide challenges,” Whitmer said in the address. “In Traverse City, school districts need housing for teachers who have nowhere else to go. On the Westside and in the UP, there just aren’t enough homes for growing families.”

Advertisement

Whitmer said the legislation, if enacted, would amount to the largest investment to build housing in the state’s history, while easing the burden of current residents and opening the door for those looking to move to Michigan.

“Housing is a serious challenge, so we are making a serious investment,” she said. “Housing builds generational wealth and forms the foundation for success in school, work, and life. Let’s work together to build more housing so every Michigander has an affordable place to call home.”

Education access

Whitmer proposed expanding affordable access to education for Michigan residents young and old by making free pre-K available to all 4-year-olds and free community college available to all high school graduates.

Advertisement

“When we get this done, no matter who you are, where you come from, or how much you make, your child can enroll in pre-K and be set up for success,” Whitmer said. “Let this be a message to parents in other states—come to Michigan.”

Whitmer said the plan would save families thousands of dollars on their children’s education. Whitmer’s plan for free community college access is an expansion of the previously enacted Michigan Reconnect program which offered access to Michigan residents over 21.

“As Michiganders pursue an associates degree or skills certificate at a community college, they can save an average of $4,000 on tuition,” she said. “This is a transformational opportunity for graduating seniors and will help us achieve our Sixty by 30 goal to have 60% of adults earn a post-secondary degree or skills training by 2030.”

These programs will likely be some of the first to be considered by lawmakers in Lansing as the annual budget allocation process begins in February.

Advertisement

Caregiver tax credit

Whitmer announced her support for a $5,000 annual tax credit for Michigan’s caregivers, saying the proposal would help residents who provide for elderly or disabled relatives.

“By allowing people to write off caregiving expenses including counseling, transportation, and nursing or respite services, we can save them money,” she said. “We can help more seniors age-in-place at home instead of a costlier long-term care facility. We can support parents of children with long-term care needs by saving them money.”

A report from the AARP found that unpaid family caregivers provided over $600 billion worth of labor across the country in 2021. The report also estimated that 1.2 million Michigan residents are family caregivers of some kind, producing an economic value of $19.6 billion.

Economic incentives

Whitmer promoted a host of economic incentives to support business growth in the state, including a research and development tax credit, lowering overall payroll taxes for small and second stage businesses, expanding low-tax Renaissance Zones and establishing an “innovation fund” to attract newer companies to the state.

“We can and must outcompete our neighbors,” Whitmer said.

Infrastructure

Whitmer called on the Michigan Department of Transportation to authorize the remaining funding from the the previously passed Rebuilding Michigan Plan — $700 million remains from the original $3.5 billion plan.

Several southeast Michigan highways will be renovated with the funds.

“The Rebuilding Michigan Plan is making commutes safer, saving drivers time and money, and allowing businesses to ship products more easily across Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Let’s keep fixing the damn roads.”