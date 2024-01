Jobs for America’s Graduates helps students get into career-focused classes after high school.

Riley Brown and Carson Haskin, two of the seven students taking part in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program, tell us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Dr. Donald Karcher

New Year’s resolutions usually mean a renewed focus on your health.

The best place to start is with a yearly physical, and Dr. Donald Karcher, president of the College of American Pathologists, tells us how critical these tests are.