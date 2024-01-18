Cure your cabin fever with fun events happening this weekend!

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us to a few different places around Northern Michigan that are hosting events this weekend in hopes of curing your cabin fever.

From the Winter and Wine event happening at Aurora Cellars for the ladies to enjoy snowshoeing, a massage chair, a makeup station, and of course a complimentary glass of wine, to learning how to cook up a 5-star meal with Chef John Korycki at Black Star Farms and a workshop pairing 2 of Northern Michigan’s favorite things, wine and cheese with Leelanau Cheese and Black Star Farms.

There are plenty of events happening this weekend in Northern Michigan to choose from to help you get out of the house and enjoying the winter season!

