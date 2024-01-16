Salvation Army works year-round to support the community

During the holiday season, we hear a lot about the Salvation Army, and ways to donate. But there are also a lot of great services available and other opportunities to give throughout the entirety of the year.

“We have been in Traverse City for well over 100 years and the services, while they have changed what we provide remain the same as far as our goal is to help those that are the most needy, the underprivileged, those who have made just have hit a rough patch in their life,” said Envoy Greg Irwin.

These services range anywhere from food pantry items, community meals, an open market, financial assistance, and much more. But something Irwin said people might not be aware of, are the community events open for participation.

“We provide Tuesday night family nights where we provide youth programing and all kinds of crafts that kids can do. And then subsequent to that, on Thursday nights, we provide archery where kids can come in for a couple of hours on Thursday evening and do archery. So there’s a lot of programing off to the side,” said Irwin.

The efforts made at Christmas time positively impact many families within the community. But Irwin urges people to remember one thing.

“Just because the bells have stopped ringing, and they don’t see the kettles out there. Our work has just begun. We certainly want to provide families to be able to give their kids a toy under the tree at Christmas time. But what we really want to share with folks is we want to be able to keep a roof over their head in July as well,” Irwin said.

This year, during the holiday season, the Traverse City Salvation Army raised $270,000, which was $30,000 over their original goal.

“We just make a plea to the community. We say thank you but make a plea to remember us. Remember other non-profits in our community year-round because we’re reaching out to neighbors in need all year round,” said Irwin.

While any donations are greatly appreciated, one of the most important things Irwin said you can donate to the nonprofit is your time.

“We have a great need both here at the community center and at the thrift store for volunteers. There’s so many ways that we can reach out and help, but we’re going to share the love of Jesus with folks. And we want them to know that everyone has a seat at the table,” said Irwin.







