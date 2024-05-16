Hook & Hunting: Coyote hunting; walleye and northern pike season

Lawmakers propose loosening coyote hunting restrictions

Lawmakers are looking to undo controversial changes to hunting coyotes in Michigan.

Last month, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission (part of the DNR) banned coyote hunting from April 16 to July 14. A majority of the seven members of the board felt the decision was properly influenced by science.

Now, Michigan lawmakers have proposed a bill that would let hunters hunt coyote year-round.

Part of a package of bills proposed by U.P. lawmakers would also create a separate NRC for the Upper Peninsula.

Walleye and northern pike fishing seasons open in the U.P.

Walleye and northern pike fishing season is open now in the U.P. thanks to new changes to Michigan’s fishing regulations.

Anglers in the U.P. had their first chance to reel in walleye and northern pike on Wednesday. The season runs from May 15 until March 15 of next year.

For inland waters in the Lower Peninsula, those seasons started April 27 and also run until March 15.

Don’t forget, if you’re over 17 years old you must have a fishing license. They cost $26 and last for the entire year.