Winter weather is finally here, but there’s still time to be prepared

The first winter storm of the year is headed our way, and that means it’s time to get prepared.

Randy Boike, Wexford County Emergency Management Director, told us this storm could make a big impact.

“This is going to be a heavy, wet snow which could bring down trees, power lines,” said Boike. “If you have a neighbors, especially elderly or those that don’t have the mobility, check with them…You also want to have plenty of food. Don’t forget your pets and making sure that they’re indoors where they have a place to stay warm during these difficult situations.”

Boike said it’s important to have lots of non-perishable food in your home and to remember those same rules if you’re traveling.

“You want to have water onboard your vehicle. You’ll want to have food, blankets, extra winter gear plan [so] that if you do go off the road, you can sustain that amount of time,” said Boike.

It’s also important to make sure your vehicle can handle the snow. Boike says you might be waiting a while for a tow in storm conditions.

Cherry Capital Airport worked Monday to prepare their runways for the storm. Crews can work up to 14 hours a day to insure the safety of passengers.

“Any time there’s winter weather coming in, we do have to call in overtime,” said Dan Sal, TVC Chief Operating Officer. “Sometimes the winter weather beats us on the runway and we have to close. It’s pretty rare here, but we will close the runway if it’s unsafe.”

Sal said you should get to the airport an hour and a half to two hours early if there’s bad weather.

“I would just tell the passengers, just be patient with the airlines. They’re doing everything they can.”

After making sure you and your family are safe, it’s time to make sure your belongs are protected.

The Michigan Department of Insurance recommends reviewing your home, auto and renter’s insurance policies and taking steps to prevent winter-related damage.