Big games, New Year’s Eve brings busy three days to Cadillac bars and restaurants

CADILLAC — With Michigan and Alabama squaring off in the Rose Bowl Monday night, bars and restaurants in Cadillac had yet another busy night.

Places like the Clam Lake Beer Company and the Party Lounge said two big games and a holiday have made for a busy past three days.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of traffic over the last couple of days,” Clam Lake’s Bar Manager, Josh Clark said. “It’s always a really busy week for us between Christmas and New Year’s, and with the Lions doing well, then New Year’s Eve and then the Michigan game.”

Advertisement

The Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years and the Wolverines appeared in their third consecutive College Football Playoff. They say when Michigan teams are good, business is good.

“Anything to get people to root for that common good, those home teams, is great. It just gives everybody a reason to go out and celebrate more other than just the holidays,” Clark said.