Meet Santa and reindeer at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare

Santa’s reindeer are gearing up for the busy weekend ahead, but you still have a few days to come and visit them at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare.

Tuesday through Saturday you can meet the reindeer, feed them, pet them and snap a picture. There are Christmas photo-ops all over the farm along with a gift shop to get last minute presents or a little to-me-from-me gift.

The holiday season is not complete without a candy cane, and you can see the whole process of one getting made from start to finish here at the farm. And you can even top off your visit with a picture with Santa and one last chance to let him know what you want for Christmas!

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher went out to the farm to learn more and tell us all about it.