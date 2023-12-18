New family business bringing 8 new indoor pickleball courts to Grand Traverse Co.

New family business brining 8 new indoor pickleball courts to Grand Traverse Co.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — A sport created almost 60 years ago has been gaining a lot of popularity in recent years.

We are talking about pickleball! But this sport doesn’t always allow you to play outdoors, which means that as it continues to grow, so does the need for indoor facilities.

One family in Grand Traverse County learned about the growing passion for pickleball, and wanted to create a facility where the community can play year-round.

This is what gave Dave Sexton the idea of Pickle U, a way to help bring indoor pickleball facilities to Grand Traverse County.

“I was a racquetball instructor in my youth, my past. And I just decided to tell my wife, ‘I think Northern Michigan and Traverse City area needs an indoor pickleball court,’” said Dave.

The indoor facility is bringing in eight new indoor pickleball courts, that will soon be available to enjoy, rain or snow!

“We’re hoping that that will get people to come in the door, especially on a snowy day like today, and have a nice warm atmosphere where they feel like they’re a part of a community and a family.” said Tyler Sexton, CFO of Pickle U.

Dave knew that he couldn’t do this alone, and with his son having a degree in mechanical engineering and a passion for business, he knew Tyler would be on board.

“Dave brought up the idea of opening Pickleball Courts here. I looked into it and I saw that it was absolutely growing and blooming, that there was a lot of promise to it. And I was like ‘yeah, this is it, let’s do it, let’s get it going,’” said Tyler.

From there, the dream came to life and now those courts will bring the community together.

Courts that will make everyone feel right at home.

“This is the Big Ten has Michigan, Michigan State, then we have West and Central,” said Dave.

But of course, they had to include the rival team to get pickle players in the competitive mentality.

“I grew up as an SEC fan in Athens, Georgia. So go Dogs,” he said.

The other two courts include colors for Alabama and Florida.

Believe it or not, pickleball wasn’t always in the Sexton family.

“When he (Tyler) seen what all the possibilities were, he came on board and was ready to try it out. And so this is a new adventure for all of us.” said Dave.

And they hope to bring the community along on this new adventure.

“We hope that everybody can become part of our family, part of our community, and enjoy playing pickleball here,” said Dave.

And if you’re looking to play on a court where you won’t lose the ball due to the color of the court, and one that’s slip resistant, you can do so without a membership.

“Our rates are $7 an hour for open play, $28 an hour for up to six people to reserve a court or $50 for two hours, up to six people to reserve a court. No memberships and we’re a pro shop and are going to be representatives for Selkirk. We’re also representatives for pickleball wholesale, which are tours of the major players in the pickleball industry,” said Dave.

And if you have never played the game, and are looking to get into it, Pickle U is looking to bring trainers to the facility as well.

The address of the pickleball courts is 6455 US-31, Williamsburg, MI, United States, Michigan. And it’s located in the old K-Mart building in Acme.

You can find Pickle U on Facebook by clicking here.







