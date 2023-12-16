Bellaire business celebrates holidays, grand opening with donations to local food pantry

BELLAIRE — `Tis the season for giving and one business in Bellaire is doing just that, gathering donations for the local food pantry.

The Fireside Lounge in Bellaire just moved in next door to the Bellaire Community Food Pantry. On Dec. 22 they will not only host their grand opening but also start collecting donations just in time for the holidays.

“I had heard from some customers at the bar that there was a need for more food because there was so many families coming,” Fireside Lounge Co-Owner, Christy Wilson said. “So, we thought of everyone we wanted to support and there are so many good nonprofits in this town, but [the food pantry] are our neighbors and it’s Christmas time.”

One of the board members for the pantry, Bob Ayala, said they are thrilled for the donations and applauded the community’s generosity. Ayala admitted they receive donations from a number of clubs and farmers and “practically every business in town.”

“It’s not surprising that someone in the community would do that. It happens all the time. So, it’s just as appreciated [as anyone else]. We appreciate the help we get from the community,” Ayala stated.

The Fireside Lounge would prefer cash donations but will accept food donations as well.

Wilson said they’re excited to give back and kick off a new chapter for their business.

“The reason I love this town is because everybody works together, and everyone supports each other. It’s just a good time of year to do good things,” Wilson said.