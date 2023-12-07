Unsolved update: Man convicted in Dakota Rico’s death

On a cold case that 9&10 News profiled in 2021 as part of our Unsolved series, the man charged with shooting and killing a Midland man in 2015 was convicted Tuesday during a bench trial.

A bench trial means a jury was not involved and a judge decided on a verdict.

The man, Marcos Torres, was charged in January of last year with killing Dakota Rico in Saginaw in 2015.

Advertisement

His arrest came just months after 9&10 aired a story on Dakota’s death.

The judge found Torres guilty on murder and weapons charges. He will be sentenced later this month.



