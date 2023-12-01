‘Pie in the face’ fundraiser supports Mancelona High School athlete injured in crash

MANCELONA — The Mancelona community came together to support a 10th-grade athlete who was critically injured in a car crash, along with his sisters, about a month ago.

Jaden Grutsch and his family attended a “pie in the face” fundraiser Thursday night at Mancelona High School, put on by the student council.

Students got to hit teachers, coaches, football team members and staff in the face with a whipped cream pie. Proceeds from the event will help pay for the family’s medical expenses.

Advertisement

First responders from the crash even surprised the family by attending the event.

Grutsch and his two older sisters, Jasmine and Allison, were injured in a three-car crash back on Nov. 6 in Antrim County. Grutsch, a wrestler and football player, was one of five people taken to the hospital with serious or critical injuries.

He had to be airlifted to a hospital downstate and was just released recently. While Grutsch and his sisters are doing better, the family still has a lot of medical expenses from the crash. You can help support them at the GoFundMe here.