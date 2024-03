GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A woman’s body with gunshot wounds was found on a busy highway that runs through Grand Rapids, police said.

The southbound lanes of US 131 were closed for several hours Friday night and Saturday morning while troopers investigated the death, state police said.

The body was found just north of downtown Grand Rapids.

No other details were immediately released. Police were seeking information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 11:30 p.m.