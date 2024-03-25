1 person killed in house fire in Grand Traverse Co.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — On March 24 at 2:34 p.m., Blair Township Emergency Services was sent to a house fire in the 4700 block of Old M-37. Upon the first unit’s arrival, officials reported that the single-family dwelling was approximately 40 percent engulfed, with fire coming out the windows.

Crews entered the house to search for the homeowner and to extinguish the fire, officials said.

During the search, crews located the male occupant and got him out of the house, officials said. EMS crews attended to the man and took him to Munson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

The cause remains under investigation but appears to be accidental, officials said. Preliminary investigation suggests that a space heater and/or electrical issues may be the cause, they said.

Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was contacted to conduct the official investigation.

There were no other civilian or firefighter injuries.



